Over 13 lakh immunised against Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh administered Covid-19 vaccine to 13,80,537 persons till March 18, Deputy Chief Minister (Medical and Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) was informed at a review meeting on Friday. Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on expediting the Covid-19 vaccination drive, Alla Nani instructed officials concerned to be prepared with an action plan in this regard.

During the meeting at the Secretariat near Vijayawada on Friday, Alla Nani reviewed the inoculation drive, and recruitment of doctors and paramedical staff. “Village/ward secretariats should be considered as a unit to speed up the Covid-19 vaccination drive. Steps should be taken to administer the vaccine to all those above 45 years and are suffering from chronic diseases,” the minister said.

Besides stressing the need for increasing the number of tests in view of the surging coronavirus cases, Nani wanted the officials to ensure RT-PCR tests are done on a full scale. “Focus should be on preventing the spread of the virus,” he said, adding all the guidelines issued by the Centre in this regard should be strictly followed.

He also asked the officials to take steps for filling the vacant doctor posts in all the government hospitals.

Principal Secretaries Anil Kumar Singhal (Medical and Health) and M Ravichandra (Covid Vaccination), Commissioner (Health and Family Welfare) Katamaneni Bashkar and other officials were present in the meeting.

Trial run at two village secretariats

To administer Covid vaccine in village secretariats, Krishna district administration will conduct a trial run in two mandals on Saturday

The trial run will be held at Chandrugudem village secretariat under Chandrala PHC in Mylavaram mandal, and at Chillakallu under Buchavaram PHC in Jaggaiahpet mandal

Special officers have been appointed to oversee the vaccination. ANMs, ASHA workers and village secretariat health supervisors have been asked to prepare the data of the beneficiaries above 60 years of age, and those in the 45-59 age group with comorbidities