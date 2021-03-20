Polavaram spillway designs may be finalised on March 20

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Dam Design Review Panel (DDRP) of Polavaram Irrigation Project is likely to meet on Tuesday to deliberate and finalise the designs of various components pertaining to the spillway. Once the DDRP approves the designs, they will be sent to the Central Water Commission for its nod before taking up the execution works.

Following the success of the 3-D model of critical components of the project, prepared by Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station, such as rockfill guide wall and connecting channel to approach channel on left bank of upstream of spillway, guide bund and others, the officials are set to present the same to the DDRP to discuss the nitty-gritty.

As a part of it, the officials are likely to discuss the possibility of widening the approach channel as well. It is learnt that the state water resources officials will present a report on the studies made on the flow and currents for diversion of Godavari water through the spillway, which is away from the river course.As per the action plan of the state water resources department, the spillway works are expected to be completed by May this year.