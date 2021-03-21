STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra State police receive recognition from three national-level bodies 

Published: 21st March 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The state police on Saturday won national-level awards from three organisations—SKOCH Group, FICCI and National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)—for various initiatives it undertook. 
While Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang won theSKOCH award for friendly policing and public safety initiatives, the state police were conferred the FICCI award for ‘smart innovative policing’ during a virtual ceremony. 

The state police were recognised for their formidable achievements in ‘policing & public safety’ by undertaking digital and technological reforms in various aspects of the policing in the 72nd SKOCH Group Summit. Also, the NCRB presented its award to the police for interlinking the verticals of Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS). 

Apart from these, the state police also won the SKOCH Order of Merit for introducing central lock-up monitoring system, women helpdesks, ‘court blaze’ and solid waste management initiative in Anantapur; and also for preventing and detecting temple offences in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawang said he was proud to receive the awards on behalf of the department, and felt confident that the public service will improve in future. FICCI issued a special jury award to the state police for implementing smart and innovative techniques in policing.  “The police need to be accessible and available all the time. The kind of challenges thrown to us made us come up with new solutions, which was only possible due to the digital medium that helped us to bring the transformation,” Sawang said. 

