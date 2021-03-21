STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

KTR has promised to join Vizag steel plant stir: Ganta 

TS IT Minister likely to visit Visakhapatnam soon; top leaders of national trade unions join the fight against privatisation 

Published: 21st March 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who extended support to the ongoing agitation against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, is likely to visit Vizag soon to join the stir. Former minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who sent his resignation to AP Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram protesting against the privatisation of steel plant, met KTR in the Telangana State Assembly in Hyderabad on Saturday and thanked him for the support extended to the steel plant agitation. “KTR has promised to visit Vizag soon,” Ganta said.

TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao with TRS working president KT Rama Rao in the Telangana Assembly in Hyderabad on Saturday; Visakhapatnam Steel Plant workers on a rally to Karmika Garjana at Trishna grounds in Visakhapatnam | G satyanarayana

Vizag Ukku agtation being spearheaded by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee got a big boost with top leaders of national trade unions joining the fight to save the steel plant at the largely attended Visakha Ukku Karmika Garjana at Trishna grounds in the city on Saturday.  Giving credence to Ganta’s words, TRS Trade Union leader V Rambabu, who participated in Garjana, announced that KTR will soon visit Visakhapatnam to extend support to the agitation by steel plant workers and people of the city against privatisation of VSP. 

He said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had already declared support to the VSP stir. “KCR will unite all forces, including trade unions and parties, to wage a battle against the Centre opposing privatisation of the steel plant. The Centre is planning to privatise Vizag steel plant now and it may be Singareni Collieries’ turn next,’’ he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizag steel plant Andhra PRadesh
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp