KTR has promised to join Vizag steel plant stir: Ganta 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who extended support to the ongoing agitation against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, is likely to visit Vizag soon to join the stir. Former minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who sent his resignation to AP Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram protesting against the privatisation of steel plant, met KTR in the Telangana State Assembly in Hyderabad on Saturday and thanked him for the support extended to the steel plant agitation. “KTR has promised to visit Vizag soon,” Ganta said.

TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao with TRS working president KT Rama Rao in the Telangana Assembly in Hyderabad on Saturday; Visakhapatnam Steel Plant workers on a rally to Karmika Garjana at Trishna grounds in Visakhapatnam | G satyanarayana

Vizag Ukku agtation being spearheaded by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee got a big boost with top leaders of national trade unions joining the fight to save the steel plant at the largely attended Visakha Ukku Karmika Garjana at Trishna grounds in the city on Saturday. Giving credence to Ganta’s words, TRS Trade Union leader V Rambabu, who participated in Garjana, announced that KTR will soon visit Visakhapatnam to extend support to the agitation by steel plant workers and people of the city against privatisation of VSP.

He said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had already declared support to the VSP stir. “KCR will unite all forces, including trade unions and parties, to wage a battle against the Centre opposing privatisation of the steel plant. The Centre is planning to privatise Vizag steel plant now and it may be Singareni Collieries’ turn next,’’ he said.