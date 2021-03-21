Srijana takes over as GVMC commissioner

VISAKHAPATNAM: G Srijana on Saturday took charge as the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner and replaced Nagalakshmi S, who was transferred as the been shifted as Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Ltd chairperson and managing director. Addressing the mediapersons, she said training programmes will be organised for the new council members and the GVMC officials so that they can work in tandem. She said an action plan for development of the city will be prepared.
