26 East Godavari schools asked to renew recognition

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The State government has served notices on 26 private schools in East Godavari district to renew their recognition by this month-end. There are 700 private schools in the district and as many as three lakh students are studying in these schools. The recognition of 26 private schools has expired in academic year 2019-20, but they have not renewed their recognition.

“We have issued notices to all the private schools and if they fail to renew the recognition, we will derecognize them,” DEO Abraham said. This apart the school managements also ignored repeated warnings to develop infrastructure.

Some schools do not even have proper buildings, sufficient teaching staff, classrooms, drinking water, toilets and other facilities.Every school applying for recognition or for its renewal must obtain building stability certificate from local bodies, fire safety certificate and sanitation certificate from the health officials.