Andhra Govt sanctions Rs 12 crore for Prakasam dairy staff who opted for voluntary retirement

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The state government has sanctioned Rs 12.26 crore as benefits package for 68 employees of Prakasam District Milk Producers who opted for voluntary retirement. The finance department issued orders in this regard on Saturday.

According to information, these employees did not receive their salaries for three years, and their provident fund accounts were not settled even after their retirement. As such, they could not enjoy any financial benefits such as gratuity, insurance claims and the likes till now. Now, only 15 people are reportedly working for the company since March 1.

Meanwhile, another 58 employees of Ongole Dairy who retired in 2012 have been protesting outside the district collectorate since late last month, and alleged that the government did not implement its promises made to them before they opted for the VRS.

“Though the government has sanctioned the VRS package benefits, it is yet to take any step to clear the pending salaries, and other benefits for which the employees are agitating for a long time. The Ongole Dairy staff are yet to receive a total amount of `35 cr towards their pending salaries, gratuity, PF and other financial benefits. If electricity bills and all other dues are included, then the government must release a total amount of `109 crore,” Narasaiah, advisor to the agitating employees’ union, said.