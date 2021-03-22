STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, a film on Ukku agitation

The film will generate awareness among people on the peaceful agitation. 

Ukku Satyagraham

First look of Ukku Satyagraham (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Now, a feature film is being made on Ukku agitation. Releasing the first look of the film ‘Ukku Satyagraham’ here on Sunday, film producer and director P Satya Reddy said not only Telugu people but also people across the country will not keep quiet if the steel plant, which was achieved following sacrifice made by 32 people during steel plant agitation in 1966, is privatised. 

He felt it is his responsibility as an ariste to make a film on the steel plant issue. He said he was making the Ukku Satyagraham film inspired by the agitation of people and employees for the steel plant.Balladeer Gadar, besides singing a song, will be acting in the film. The film will be shot in Vizag, Delhi and other cities, he said.The film will generate awareness among people on the peaceful agitation. 

TAGS
Ukku Satyagraham Ukku agitation P Satya Reddy
