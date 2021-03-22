STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special cell for implementing PAT scheme in AP industries

As per BEE reports, the industries sector alone consumes 40 per cent of total energy in India and the sector may record a rapid increase in energy consumption in the future.

Project estimated to cost of Rs 99.6 crore, including a Central grant of Rs 33.44 crore will enhance the industrial competitiveness of aluminium industry.

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aiming at strengthening energy efficiency measures in the industries, the State government has established a special cell with AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), Energy department and industries department for implementing the Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme. 

The government is planning to organise a state-level conference for implementing energy efficiency measures in the industries under the PAT scheme. The State energy department issued orders constituting the PAT cell, which is responsible for the implementation of energy efficiency recommendations made by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency of the Centre and identifying potential industries. It will also take steps for reducing specific energy consumption in energy intensive industries under the PAT scheme.  

According to officials, the State government has laid special focus on improving energy performance in the industries and strengthening the existing quality and reliable power supply to the entire sector. The PAT scheme was specially designed to improve energy efficiency in the industries. The State has performed well in implementing the PAT scheme so far. 

The energy efficiency measures are being implemented in 20 energy intensive units in various industries such as cement, fertilizers, pulp and paper, power generation and chemical etc in Andhra Pradesh which had achieved energy savings of around 0.21 million ton of oil equivalent (mtoe), i.e 2,384 Million Units (MU) (238.4 crore units) of electricity worth around `1,600 crore, under the PAT cycle-I. Similarly, the State achieved around 0.25 million toe, i.e 2904 MU (tentative), in PAT Cycle-2 in 28 energy intensive units, according to a BEE report. 

The State achieved significant change in carbon emission reduction of 0.73 million tons of CO2 equivalent under PAT cycle-I and estimated reduction of 0.89 million tonnes of CO2 under PAT cycle-II. The PAT scheme is a market-based compliance mechanism to accelerate implementation of cost-effective improvements in energy efficiency in large energy-intensive industries.  The Energy efficiency measures under the PAT will help in reduction in electricity usage, lower per unit production cost leading to profits and ultimately helps for industrial growth. 

Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said the AP government was very keen on promoting cost effective and quality power which helps to improve the potentiality of industrial development and for overall economic development of the State. 

“The government has a strong commitment to strengthen the 24x7 electricity supply at global standards for the industries sector. The PAT scheme will help the government meet its objective,” he said. Srikanth thanked Director General/BEE, Abhay Bhakre for giving opportunity to Andhra Pradesh for conducting Investment bazaar for the Southern region which is first of its kind in India. 

Perform Achieve and Trade PAT scheme AP State Energy Conservation Mission
