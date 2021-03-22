TDP alleges CM Jagan’s secret deal in sand mining

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after finalising Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (JPVL) as the successful bidder to take over sand mining, sales and supply in the State, TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of starting a wholesale business with the sand resources of Andhra Pradesh under the garb of a “bankrupt company”.

Pattabhi said that the JP Power was incurring losses of over Rs 3,500 crore per year, but the YSRC regime has allotted all the sand reaches in the State to it as part of a “secret deal”. With this, Jagan’s personal wholesale business with AP resources has entered sand also along with liquor and cement, he alleged. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the TDP leader said the YSRC government owed an explanation to the people whether the Chief Minister has vested interests in the sand deal or not.

Peddibhotla Gangadhara Sastry, who was a director of the JP Power Ventures, worked in Jagan’s co-accused Ayodhya Rami Reddy’s Ramki company. Gangadhara Sastry had also worked as Director in the Athena Power Ltd, which Jagan once thought of buying. It was now clear that Jagan used Sastry to strike a ‘quid pro quo’ deal with the JP Power Ventures to loot AP sand, he alleged. The TDP leader said that the JP Power will get more than Rs 2,000 crore per year, but it paid only Rs 765 crore to the government in the sand deal.