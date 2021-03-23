Andhra Pradesh government allots Rs 5,800 crore for 12 new medical colleges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday issued orders giving administrative sanction to Rs 5,800 crore for establishment of 12 new medical colleges under the Nadu-Nedu programme.The construction of the medical colleges will be done in six packages.

While those in Vizianagaram (Rs 500 crore) and Anakapalli (Rs 500 crore) come under package 1, Amalapuram (Rs 475 crore) and Rajahmundry (Rs 475 crore) in East Godavari will be developed in package 2.

Palakollu (Rs 475 crore) and Eluru (Rs 525 crore) colleges in West Godavari district are placed under package 3, and others in Bapatla (Rs 475 crore) of Guntur and Markapur (Rs 475 crore) of Prakasam district put under package 4; Madanapalle (Rs 475 crore) in Chittoor district and Penukonda (Rs 475 crore) in Anantapur will be developed in package 5; and Nandyal (Rs 475 crore) and Adoni (Rs 475 crore) in Kurnool district come under package 6.

The government also issued a separate order giving in-principle nod to Rs 3,850 crore for strengthening existing medical colleges. The works will be carried out by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).