STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government allots Rs 5,800 crore for 12 new medical colleges

The government also issued a separate order giving in-principle nod to Rs 3,850 crore for strengthening existing medical colleges.

Published: 23rd March 2021 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday issued orders giving administrative sanction to Rs 5,800 crore for establishment of 12 new medical colleges under the Nadu-Nedu programme.The construction of the medical colleges will be done in six packages.

While those in Vizianagaram (Rs 500 crore) and Anakapalli (Rs 500 crore) come under package 1, Amalapuram (Rs 475 crore) and Rajahmundry (Rs 475 crore) in East Godavari will be developed in package 2.

Palakollu (Rs 475 crore) and Eluru (Rs 525 crore) colleges in West Godavari district are placed under package 3, and others in Bapatla (Rs 475 crore) of Guntur and Markapur (Rs 475 crore) of Prakasam district put under package 4; Madanapalle (Rs 475 crore) in Chittoor district and Penukonda (Rs 475 crore) in Anantapur will be developed in package 5; and Nandyal (Rs 475 crore) and Adoni (Rs 475 crore) in Kurnool district come under package 6.

The government also issued a separate order giving in-principle nod to Rs 3,850 crore for strengthening existing medical colleges. The works will be carried out by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nadu Nedu programme Andhra Pradesh government Andhra Pradesh medical colleges
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp