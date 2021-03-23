Andhra Pradesh horticulture department to provide special passes for mango-laden trucks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To ensure that there are no hurdles in the transportation of mangoes in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the horticulture department is mulling providing special passes to the heavy vehicles supplying the fruit across the country, said Horticulture Assistant Director Ch Srinivasulu.

Srinivasulu said around 60 per cent of the Totapuri variety raised in Nuzvid, Edara, Vissannapeta, Adavinekkalam and G Konduru of Krishna district is sent to Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra every year.

"As of now, Totapuri is being transported to Maharashtra without any hurdles despite the rapid spike in infections in and around Mumbai. If there are any problems in future, the department will provide special passes under perishable food products' category to the fruit-laden vehicles," he added.

The official said the department is also coordinating with the police and district administration to ensure that the vehicles carrying the king of fruits are not stopped at the check-posts.