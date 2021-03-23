Annadanam stopped in temples, devotees to get food packets   

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL: With the spurt in Covid-19 cases, the Endowments department Monday suspended Nitya Annadanam in the temples’ across the State.Endowments Special Commissioner P Arjuna Rao issued an order directing Sri Kanaka Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams (SDMSD) in Vijayawada, Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vari Devasthanam in Dwaraka Tirumala (West Godavari), Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam (Kurnool), Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Vari Devasthanam in Annavaram (East Godavari), Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam (Visakhapatnam) and other temples to suspend Nitya Annadanam to pilgrims with immediate effect. The temples, however, can supply Anna Prasadam to the devotees in packets, by strictly adhering to the Covid guidelines.

“After observing the spike in coronavirus cases, we took the decision and it will come into force with immediate effect. Giving priority to the devotees’ sentiments, we have also decided to provide them food in packets,” Arjuna Rao told TNIE. He said instructions have been issued to all temple executive officers to ensure that Covid guidelines such as wearing face mask, social distancing and sanitisation are followed strictly on the premises.

Acting on the instructions of the commissioner, Kanaka Durga temple authorities started distribution of food packets instead of serving food to the devotees in the Annadana Satram. The SDMSD authorities are planning to distribute 2,000 packets of sambar rice and another 2,000 packets of Daddojanam to the devotees. “Everyday, the SDMSD is providing food for over 1,500 devotees at Annadanam Satram on the temple premises. Now, we are going to supply food packets to 4,000 devotees,” said Durga temple EO MV Suresh Babu.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam suspended the Annadanam services from Monday to prevent gatherings of pilgrims. At least 10 people, including priests and staff, tested positive for coronavirus in the past few days in the Srisailam temple town. Soon after the completion of Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams on March 14, the positive cases witnessed a steady increase and the temple authorities have decided to strictly enforce ‘No Mask - No Entry’ rule, the temple executive officer KS Rama Rao said. He said after relaxation of lockdown norms, Annadanam was resumed at the temple on February 4.

“Now, we are providing free food packets to the devotees,’’ he added. The free food packets will be provided to all devotees between 10.30 am to 3 pm every day by following the Covid guidelines, he said.

Temple authorities said 6-7 lakh devotees visited the temple during Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams and nearly 10,000 devotees are visiting the temple daily. Stating that sanitiser dispensers were installed at various parts of the temple town, the EO said they are planning to allow only those devotees who booked online in the next couple of days, if the situation continues.

Even the holy baths are not allowed at Patalganga to prevent gathering of people, he added. “Rooms are allocated to the pilgrims as per Covid guidelines,’’ he said.On the functioning of the Agama Patasala, he said all precautions have been taken in view of the Covid-19 outbreak at Veda Patasala at Tirumala. “A decision may be taken to close the patasala if cases emerge in the school,’’ he said.

Speaking to TNIE, Srisailam medical officer M Soma Sekhar said they were conducting testing and vaccination daily. “As many as 500 of the 1,600 temple staff have been tested after the Sivaratri Brahmotsavams. At least 450 staff were given vaccines so far,’’ he explained. Screening centres are working in the temple town where RTPCR and rapid tests are being conducted round-the-clock for both the temple staff and pilgrims, Soma Sekhar said.