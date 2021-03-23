Jagan: Fill up veterinary doctor posts 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Directing the officials to fill the vacant veterinary doctor posts across the state and prepare an SOP for veterinary doctors to provide their services as per fixed schedule in Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that animal feed and medicines should be provided through the RBK kiosks. He wanted them to ensure seed, feed and medication are provided in the RBKs. Jagan was speaking at a review meeting with the officials of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Departments on Monday.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that Seed and feed are being provided through the RBK kiosks.

The Chief Minister said the animals being distributed under the YSR Cheyutha scheme should be given an INAPH tag.He directed the officials to give instructions to district collectors to clear insurance compensation claims every three months.