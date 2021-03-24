Andhra Pradesh government issues G.O. to form Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A new corporation Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation was constituted with the merger of Mangalagiri and Tadepalli municipalities. An order to this effect was issued on Tuesday. In December, 2020, the State government issued orders for inclusion of 11 gram panchayats into Mangalagiri municipality and 10 gram panchayats into Tadepalli municipality.

However, following the proposals of the Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration to examine the constitution of a larger urban area Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation by merging the two municipalities with the existing boundaries, the State government took the decision of forming the new municipal corporation with immediate effect.