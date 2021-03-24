STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a first, Andhra Pradesh government to spend Rs 440 crore on school toilet maintenance

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the state government had been preparing ways to develop transparency and accountability in the education sector for institutional changes.

Published: 24th March 2021 10:40 AM

Audimulapu Suresh

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a first in the country, a state has set up a fund of Rs 440 crore for maintenance of toilets in schools, said Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh.

The minister, who was the chief guest at the inaugural session of a three-day training programme on toilet maintenance in the schools at Berm Park here on Tuesday, said the state government had been preparing ways to develop transparency and accountability in the education sector for institutional changes by involving parents. 

"In the last budget, 18 per cent of the total funds were allocated for improvement in the education sector. Facilities had been upgraded in 15,715 schools in the first phase of the Nadu-Nedu programme; another 15,000 schools will be covered in the second phase apart from the upgradation of degree colleges. Close to Rs 11,000 crore is being spent on the works, which are scheduled to be completed by June 2022," he said.

The training programme is being organised by the School Education Department in association with International Academy of Environment Sanitation and Public Health  (IAESPH), New Delhi for officials and resource persons.

The minister noted that the department is aware that many students are having a difficult time in the schools because of poor maintenance of the toilets. "This is one of the reasons why the state government had set aside Rs 1,000 from Rs 15,000 Amma Vodi assistance to the parents, who can question the school managements if the toilets are not maintained," Suresh said.

He asked the master trainers to replicate the best practices taught in the training programme, in their respective districts.

Principal secretary (education) B Rajasekhar said the government has decided to provide an honorarium of Rs  6,000 to the staff maintaining the school toilets. He observed the students’ enrolment will improve steadily if the toilets are maintained properly.

"The first phase of Nadu-Nedu works which were completed recently evoked a good response from the parents. The quality of education can be improved only if students can pursue their education without any psychological pressure," he said.

 School education director (midday meal) BM Diwan Mydeen, IAESPH vice chairman Ajay Kumar and others also spoke on the occasion.

