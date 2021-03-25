STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Auction for disposal of 318 metric tonnes of red sanders logs to begin next month

The government also issued another order constituting a team to coordinate in the auction process, and take steps to notify the lots that can fetch more revenue.

Published: 25th March 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image of red sanders used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

Image of red sanders used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Auction for the disposal of 318.447 metric tonnes of red sanders in log form will begin April 9.According to an order issued by the government on Wednesday, vice-chairman and managing director of AP Forest Development Corporation Ltd (APFDCL) will issue tender notifications in reputed international and national publications and specialised journals targeting potential buyers across the world, especially in China. 

The APFDCL is authorised to engage the services of MSTC Ltd. for conducting the sale of red sanders wood through global e-tender-cum-e-auction. It is permitted to make payment of TDS @1 per cent to the e-commerce operator i.e., MSTC as per the Income Tax (Amendment) Act, 2020. The initial auction for 23 lots of A grade logs will be on April 9 in the first cycle.The lots which remain unsold will be go on sale on April 16 in the second cycle, and April 23 in the third.The government also issued another order constituting a team to coordinate in the auction process, and take steps to notify the lots that can fetch more revenue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
red sanders APFDCL
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp