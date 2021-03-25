STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan to inaugurate Kurnool airport on Thursday

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy along with District Collector G Veerapandian visited the airport on Wednesday and inspected arrangements for the visit of the Chief Minister.

Published: 25th March 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Orvakal Airport and formally launch commercial flight operations in Kurnool on Thursday. Commercial flight operations from the airport will commence from March 28. IndiGo Airlines is all set to start its services from the airport to Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Chennai. 

This will be the sixth civilian airport in the State after Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Vijayawada (all three international) and Rajamahendravaram and Kadapa (domestic).The airport has been categorized as ‘3C’ and is capable of handling turboprop aircraft like ATR-72 and Bombardier Q-400. Developed on a 1,010 acre site at a cost of `110 crore, the Kurnool airport has a 2000-metre runway with four aprons for parking of aircraft.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy along with District Collector G Veerapandian visited the airport on Wednesday and inspected arrangements for the visit of the Chief Minister. The minister inspected the runway, ATC tower, PTP building, isolation bay, protection inspecting area, scanning centre, drinking water, washing room, VIP lounge, electrical room, emergency exit facility and functioning of CC cameras. Later, the minister held a review meeting. 

Jagan will also unveil the statue of former chief minister the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He will also address a public meeting and interact with farmers. The CM will arrive at Orvakal Airport at 11.30am on  Thursday from Vijayawada Airport by a special flight. 

IndiGo to operate services to Vizag, B’luru, Chennai 

IndiGo will operate commercial flights connecting Kurnool to Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru and Chennai from March 28. This will be the sixth civilian airport in the State after Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Vijayawada (all three international) and Rajamahendravaram and Kadapa (domestic).  The airport has been categorised as ‘3C’ and is capable of handling turboprop aircraft like ATR-72 and Bombardier Q-400. It was developed on a 1,010 acre site at a cost of `110 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kurnool airport YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp