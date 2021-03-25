CM Jagan to inaugurate Kurnool airport on Thursday

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Orvakal Airport and formally launch commercial flight operations in Kurnool on Thursday. Commercial flight operations from the airport will commence from March 28. IndiGo Airlines is all set to start its services from the airport to Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Chennai.

This will be the sixth civilian airport in the State after Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Vijayawada (all three international) and Rajamahendravaram and Kadapa (domestic).The airport has been categorized as ‘3C’ and is capable of handling turboprop aircraft like ATR-72 and Bombardier Q-400. Developed on a 1,010 acre site at a cost of `110 crore, the Kurnool airport has a 2000-metre runway with four aprons for parking of aircraft.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy along with District Collector G Veerapandian visited the airport on Wednesday and inspected arrangements for the visit of the Chief Minister. The minister inspected the runway, ATC tower, PTP building, isolation bay, protection inspecting area, scanning centre, drinking water, washing room, VIP lounge, electrical room, emergency exit facility and functioning of CC cameras. Later, the minister held a review meeting.

Jagan will also unveil the statue of former chief minister the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He will also address a public meeting and interact with farmers. The CM will arrive at Orvakal Airport at 11.30am on Thursday from Vijayawada Airport by a special flight.

IndiGo to operate services to Vizag, B’luru, Chennai

