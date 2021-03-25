STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Justice NV Ramana second from Andhra Pradesh to be CJI

He is expected to take oath as 48th Chief Justice of India on April 24

Published: 25th March 2021 10:01 AM

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Justice Nutalapati Venkata Ramana will be the second person from Andhra Pradesh to be the Chief Justice of India (CJI). Born in an agrarian family in Krishna district, Justice NV Ramana is expected to take oath as the 48th Chief Justice of India on April 24.Earlier, Justice Koka Subba Rao from Rajamahendravaram served as the Chief Justice of India. Justice Subba Rao was the ninth Chief Justice of India from 1966-1967. Justice Subba Rao also served as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Justice Ramana held various key posts including the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court and president of the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy.Ramana was born on August 27, 1957, in Ponnavaram village of Krishna district and graduated in Science and Law. After enrolling as an advocate on February 10, 1983, he practised in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), AP Administrative Tribunal (APAT) and the Supreme Court. Justice Ramana is specialised in constitutional, criminal, service and inter-state river laws. He also functioned as standing counsel for various government bodies and Additional Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh.

He is known for his expertise in civil and criminal cases alike and dealt with the matters pertaining to Constitution, labour, service, inter-state river disputes and elections. He was appointed as a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000 and functioned as Acting Chief Justice of the High Court from March 10, 2013 to May 20, 2013.He was elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on September 2, 2013  and Supreme Court judge on February 17, 2014. 

Expressing happiness over Chief Justice of India SA Bobde recommending the name of Justice NV Ramana as his successor, AP Bar Council Member Chalasani Ajay Kumar said the senior judge deserves the top post in the Apex Court. Ajay Kumar said the name of Ramana was recommended for High Court Judge at the age of 38, but was rejected. However, his name was referred once again at the age of 42 and it was accepted.Recalling that Justice Ramana delivered several landmark judgments, Ajay Kumar said he can bring some revolutionary changes in the judiciary as he has 16 months in office. Informing that more or less 400 judge posts are lying vacant in High Courts across the country, he said that Ramana may take initiative to fill the vacancies so as to reduce the pendency of cases.

“It is a proud moment for all Telugus. The journey of Justice Ramana from an advocate to top position in the judiciary is a great inspiration and he is a role model for many young and upcoming lawyers. He is a very good man and has a soft character. He deserves to be chief justice and his appointment will bring fame to both the Telugu States,’’ said President of the Visakhapatnam District Bar Association GM Reddy.

