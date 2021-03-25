Schools, colleges in Andhra to stay open despite coronavirus spike

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unlike the neighbouring Telangana, Andhra Pradesh is not in favour of closing educational institutions in the wake of fresh spike in Covid-19 infections. Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh has said there are no plans to shut down schools and colleges in the state, and that officials concerned had been instructed to randomly collect samples from students, and strictly enforce Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Centre.

Observing that online classes are not for every one as many students in government schools do not have access to technology required for the purpose, the minister urged the parents not to panic as the situation is under control.

Meanwhile, the school education department has announced that summer holidays for the students of classes I to IX would begin on May 15. As per the schedule mentioned in the academic calendar, the course syllabus must be completed by April 30 after which summative exams will be held from May 1 to 10; promotion list and marks will be uploaded between May 11 and 15.

For class X students too, the syllabus must be completed by April 30, and preparations for the pre-final exams to begin on May 17, must be done between May 1 and 16. The final examinations will be held from June 7 to 16, as per the schedule. It may be noted that all educational institutions in Telangana, except medical colleges, will remain temporarily closed, and virtual classes will continue as before.