Andhra Guv lauds DGP Sawang for bagging SKOCH Award 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has commended DGP Gautam Sawang for receiving the SKOCH Award as the best DGP in the country for outstanding performance in policing, public safety and taking up technical reforms in AP Police.

The DGP called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Harichandan also praised the DGP and his team for winning the FICCI Best State Award for Smart Innovative Policing and for being adjudged as the best in the country for connecting with Interoperable Criminal Justice System of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).