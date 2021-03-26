STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Guv lauds DGP Sawang for bagging SKOCH Award 

The DGP called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Published: 26th March 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan with DGP Gautam Sawang

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan with DGP Gautam Sawang (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has commended  DGP Gautam Sawang for receiving the SKOCH Award as the best DGP in the country for outstanding performance in policing, public safety and taking up technical reforms in AP Police. 

The DGP called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Harichandan also praised the DGP and his team for winning the FICCI Best State Award for Smart Innovative Policing and for being adjudged as the best in the country for connecting with Interoperable Criminal Justice System of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan  DGP Gautam Sawang SKOCH Award as the best DGP
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp