Bharat Bandh may hit normal life in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the ruling and opposition parties and trade organisations extending their support, the Bharat Bandh called in protest against the Centre’s decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and the farm laws brought by the Centre is expected to be a success in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Extending its support, the State government had announced that all the government institutions will remain closed till 1 pm and the APSRTC buses will operate only from noon. In the wake of the bandh, public life will not be completely obstructed and all the emergency health services will run as usual.

“The State government opposes the Centre’s decision to privatise the steel plant, which was achieved after prolonged struggle and sacrifices of people,” Information and Public Relations and Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said earlier while announcing the government’s support to the bandh.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had written letters to the Centre suggesting alternatives to retain the organisation. Though the State government said it is ready to take complete responsibility of the plant, the Centre vaguely asked the State to participate in an open auction and place a bid, he added.He appealed to the farmers associations to cooperate and observe the bandh peacefully without any untoward incidents that cause inconvenience to the general public.The principal opposition TDP too extended its support to the bandh.

In a statement issued on Thursday, TDP AP president K Atchannaidu said that his party was totally opposing the farm bills and decision to privatise the VSP. The TDP will continue its agitation till the Centre withdraws its decision, he said and called upon the party leaders and cadre to take part and make the bandh a success right from the village to the state levels.

The TDP leader accused the YSRC leaders of adopting double standards on the burning issues concerning the farmers and the steel plant workers. “The Jagan regime gave its support to the farm bills in Parliament. Just for getting loans, the YSRC government was fixing meters on the agricultural motors,” he said.

Employees Unions and AP Lorry Owners Associations have also extended support to the Bharat Bandh.

Meanwhile, the Maoists supported the bandh call given against the privatisation. Maoist leader Ganesh said they always support farmers and workers.