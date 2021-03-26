STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bypoll campaign shifts to rural areas after spike in Covid cases in Tirupati 

Of the 175 Covid cases reported in Chittoor district on Thursday, 59 are from the Tirupati urban areas. 

Published: 26th March 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Amid spike in corona positive cases in Tirupati, a woman and her daughter with protection gear on Thursday I Madhav K

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As COVID cases have been increasing in both Chittoor and Nellore districts for the past one week, political parties are devising new campaign strategies for the April 17 Tirupati by-election.TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi, who filed her nomination papers on Wednesday, and YSRC candidate Dr M Gurumoorthy have kicked off their election campaign.  

Tirupati urban areas have been recording more positive cases in the last one week. Now, political parties are planning to continue their campaign in the rural areas. Of the 175 Covid cases reported in Chittoor district on Thursday, 59 are from the Tirupati urban areas. 

Initially, various parties conducted door-to-door canvassing, organised rallies and various programmes in Tirupati city. The BJP organised state-level meetings in Tirupati.  Now, major political parties are holding only meetings of leaders and secondary cadre in Tirupati. 

There are more chances of virus spread in thickly populated Sullurpeta, Naidupeta, Venkatagiri, Tirupati, Srikalahasthi urban areas. The major parties have been conducting their campaign based in Nellore now. 
Panabaka Lakshmi has been campaigning in Sarvepalli and Gudur segments, where most of the rural areas are free from the virus. The parties have not planned any huge gatherings, keeping the situation in view. 

TDP sources said that they were following COVID safety protocol during the campaign. “Party leaders and cadre are wearing face masks and using sanitisers frequently during the campaign. We didn’t organise any huge gatherings and maintain social distance during the campaign,” a TDP leader explained. 

Meanwhile, voters are in the grip of fear due to the spike in the number of cases. “Political leaders from various parties have been visiting our areas for the last 10 days. News of the second COVID wave is frightening us. Even some of the cadre are not wearing face masks and distributing pamphlets,” said K Sukumar, a resident of Sullurpeta. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirupati by-election COVID cases in Tirupati
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp