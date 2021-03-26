Daily Covid count in Andhra Pradesh surges to 758

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the highest spike since last November, Andhra Pradesh recorded 758 Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. For the second consecutive day, Chittoor reported more than 100 new infections. The district recorded the highest number of 175 Covid cases, followed by Guntur with 127, Visakhapatnam with 98 and Krishna with 80.

The lowest number of 13 cases were reported in West Godavari. The Chittoor district administration urged people to strictly adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour to curb the spread of virus as more number of new infections were reported in Tirupati. As many as 35,196 Covid tests were conducted in a span of 24 hours, taking the total to 1.48 crore in the State. The cumulative Covid-19 count rose to more than 8.95 lakh with the spurt in infections.

Several educational institutions in East Godavari, Guntur and Vizianagaram were closed due to spread of the virus. The Covid surge also resulted in increase in the caseload to 3,469. Ten districts have more than 100 active cases each. Chittoor has the highest number of 647 active cases, while the caseload in West Godavari is the lowest at 70.

In the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am, 231 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to past 8.85 lakh-mark. The Covid-19 toll went past 7,200-mark with four more infectees succumbing to the virus. Two deaths were reported from Chittoor and one each from Guntur and Viskahapatnam. Chittoor recorded the highest number of 861 fatalities.