STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool airport named after freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy

The new airport will enhance the reputation of Kurnool, which is designated as the judicial capital of the State.

Published: 26th March 2021 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at the inauguration of greenfield airport at Orvakal in Kurnool district on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The sixth airport in Andhra Pradesh, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Orvakal on Thursday, has been named after freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “India got Independence in 1947. About 100 years before Indian Independence, Narasimha Reddy hailing from Kurnool raised the banner of revolt against the British rule in support of farmers. As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, the new airport has been named after him.’’

He also said, “It is an unforgettable day in the history of Kurnool as the district, which till now has road and rail connectivity, has got an airport too. The new airport will enhance the reputation of Kurnool, which is designated as the judicial capital of the State.”  

Launching a broadside at Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan said Naidu, when he was the Chief Minister, inaugurated the airport just one month before elections to get political mileage. “The construction of the airport was not completed by then. It did not get any permission to operate flight services and even the runway was not laid. Naidu tried to derive political mileage by inaugurating the incomplete airport,’’ Jagan said. Flight operations from the new airport will begin on March 28.

The Chief Minister said his government worked hard for  completing the airport and spent Rs 110 crore on the project. The passenger terminal building was constructed in one and a half years. A five-storey Air Traffic Control, administrative building, police barracks and passengers lounge were also built. The runway works were completed on a war footing. Two modern fire tenders were also procured for the airport from Austria, he said.

Jagan lauded the endeavour of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Collector G Veerapandian in getting the permission from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for operation of flight services from Orvakal airport. Mentioning the people’s massive mandate to the YSRC in the panchayat and municipal elections, Jagan said his government is committed to developing the State. Earlier, the Chief Minister unfurled the national flag on the premises of airport. He unveiled the pylon of airport and the statue of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He also released a postal stamp on Kurnool Airport on the occasion.The newly elected Kurnool Mayor B Y Ramaiah and municipal chairpersons met Jagan and thanked him for giving them an opportunity to serve people. 

Former CM Naidu inaugurated Orvakal airport before elections to get political mileage: Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that former CM Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the airport just one month before elections to get political mileage. The construction of the airport was not completed by then. The YSRC government worked hard for completing the airport and spent `110 crore on the project. The passenger terminal building was constructed in one and half years. The runway works were completed on a war footing. Two fire tenders were procured from Austria, he said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kurnool airport Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp