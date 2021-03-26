Kurnool airport named after freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The sixth airport in Andhra Pradesh, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Orvakal on Thursday, has been named after freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “India got Independence in 1947. About 100 years before Indian Independence, Narasimha Reddy hailing from Kurnool raised the banner of revolt against the British rule in support of farmers. As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, the new airport has been named after him.’’

He also said, “It is an unforgettable day in the history of Kurnool as the district, which till now has road and rail connectivity, has got an airport too. The new airport will enhance the reputation of Kurnool, which is designated as the judicial capital of the State.”

Launching a broadside at Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan said Naidu, when he was the Chief Minister, inaugurated the airport just one month before elections to get political mileage. “The construction of the airport was not completed by then. It did not get any permission to operate flight services and even the runway was not laid. Naidu tried to derive political mileage by inaugurating the incomplete airport,’’ Jagan said. Flight operations from the new airport will begin on March 28.

The Chief Minister said his government worked hard for completing the airport and spent Rs 110 crore on the project. The passenger terminal building was constructed in one and a half years. A five-storey Air Traffic Control, administrative building, police barracks and passengers lounge were also built. The runway works were completed on a war footing. Two modern fire tenders were also procured for the airport from Austria, he said.

Jagan lauded the endeavour of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Collector G Veerapandian in getting the permission from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for operation of flight services from Orvakal airport. Mentioning the people’s massive mandate to the YSRC in the panchayat and municipal elections, Jagan said his government is committed to developing the State. Earlier, the Chief Minister unfurled the national flag on the premises of airport. He unveiled the pylon of airport and the statue of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He also released a postal stamp on Kurnool Airport on the occasion.The newly elected Kurnool Mayor B Y Ramaiah and municipal chairpersons met Jagan and thanked him for giving them an opportunity to serve people.

Former CM Naidu inaugurated Orvakal airport before elections to get political mileage: Jagan

