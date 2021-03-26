STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC govt committed to implementing total ban on liquor: Minister

Sucharitha said the younger generation should keep away from vices such as liquor, drugs among others and instead focus on studies.

Published: 26th March 2021

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha has said the State government is committed to implementing total ban on liquor in the State. Already the YSRC government has removed the belt shops and set up the SEB to discourage illegal liquor smuggling, Sucharitha said. 

Addressing an awareness meeting organised by AP Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee (APMVPC) on Thursday, she appreciated the APMVPC for organising the event to commemorate the 75 years of Dandi March undertaken by Mahatma Gandhi. 

Sucharitha said the younger generation should keep away from vices such as liquor, drugs among others and instead focus on studies. Unaware of the long-term effects of bad habits, the youth are spoiling their lives, the minister said.

Superintendent of Police  (SP) Siddharth Kaushal said, “It is unfortunate that 15 per cent of the road accidents that occurred are due to driving under influence of liquor.”  Kaushal advised the youngsters to acquire good habits, behaviour and culture by getting inspired by elders in the family or freedom fighters.   

