‘Act tough on encroachments’

GUNTUR: GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha instructed town planning officials to remove illegal encroachments built on drains at Brodipet Fourth Lane here on Friday. The civic chief said a few ramps and shops were built on drains preventing free flow of sewage. She said that traffic jams have become a common sight in the city due to illegal constructions. Hefty penalty will be levied on encroachers, Anuradha warned.
