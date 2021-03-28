STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra University hostel turns isolation block as 14 more test Covid positive

821 students who tested negative will be under observation for one week; 1,000 beds to be made ready in 6 hosps to meet any emergency
 

Published: 28th March 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

The engineering college hostel was converted into an isolation block to prevent the spread of the virus. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA: Fourteen more students of Andhra University Engineering College tested positive on Saturday, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases to 69. The engineering college hostel was converted into an isolation block to prevent the spread of the virus. According to District Medical and Health Officer PS Suryanarayana, all the infected students were asymptomatic and their health condition was being closely monitored.

As many as 821 students, who tested negative, are under quarantine and they will also be under observation for one week. Covid tests were conducted for 580 girls and of them 200 tested negative. The test reports of remaining students are expected on Sunday,” the DMHO said.

District Collector V Vinay Chand, who inspected the college hostels, said all students were tested. “Isolation blocks were set up at hostels and isolation kits comprising pulse oximeters, multi-vitamin tablets and immunity booster were distributed,’’ he said and added that if there was any fluctuation in their oxygen level, they would be shifted to the King George Hospital. 

The Collector said all students would be tested for Covid-19 after 14 days and if they test negative they would be discharged.  Nearly 1,000 beds would be made ready in six hospitals including KGH, VIMS, Anakapalle government hospital, and area hospitals at Narsipatnam, Paderu and Araku, he added. Meanwhile, Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) asked the officials to take extra care of students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra University Engineering College Andhra University Andhra University coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp