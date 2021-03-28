Andhra University hostel turns isolation block as 14 more test Covid positive

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA: Fourteen more students of Andhra University Engineering College tested positive on Saturday, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases to 69. The engineering college hostel was converted into an isolation block to prevent the spread of the virus. According to District Medical and Health Officer PS Suryanarayana, all the infected students were asymptomatic and their health condition was being closely monitored.

As many as 821 students, who tested negative, are under quarantine and they will also be under observation for one week. Covid tests were conducted for 580 girls and of them 200 tested negative. The test reports of remaining students are expected on Sunday,” the DMHO said.

District Collector V Vinay Chand, who inspected the college hostels, said all students were tested. “Isolation blocks were set up at hostels and isolation kits comprising pulse oximeters, multi-vitamin tablets and immunity booster were distributed,’’ he said and added that if there was any fluctuation in their oxygen level, they would be shifted to the King George Hospital.

The Collector said all students would be tested for Covid-19 after 14 days and if they test negative they would be discharged. Nearly 1,000 beds would be made ready in six hospitals including KGH, VIMS, Anakapalle government hospital, and area hospitals at Narsipatnam, Paderu and Araku, he added. Meanwhile, Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) asked the officials to take extra care of students.