Coronavirus: 18 test positve in Kadapa Collectorate, block closed 

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The coronavirus scare has hit the district Collectorate. With 18 employees of the District Water Management Agency (DWMA) testing positive for Covid-19, the block in which the office is located, was closed on Saturday. According to officials, four DWMA employees tested positive for the virus four days ago. As a precautionary measure, Covid tests were conducted for 60 employees in the block. The test reports came on Friday night and 18 of the employees tested positive for the virus. Following this, the entire block was closed and sanitised.

The remaining 42 employees were asked to work from home. Medical and health officials have started tracing the primary contacts of the infectees to curb the spread of the virus. The daily Covid count in the district is on the rise. From four to five fresh cases a day in the recent past, the daily count increased to 40 on Saturday. With the rise in daily count, the number of active cases in the district has increased to 129. The district administration has taken measures to ensure that people strictly abide by Covid Appropriate Behaviour to prevent the spread of the virus.