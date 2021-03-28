STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
N Chandrababu Naidu writes to CS against RESCO merger with APSPDCL

Published: 28th March 2021 08:18 AM

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Raising objections to the direction of the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) to the APSPDCL to take over the Kuppam Rural Electric Cooperative Society Limited, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has felt that such an “arbitrary decision” is not correct.The APERC cited that RESCO Kuppam has failed to obtain recommendation from the State government for exemption from obtaining licence for distribution and retail sale of electricity. 

The recommendation from the government for exemption from obtaining licence is a routine procedure, he pointed out in a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary on Saturday. He urged the Chief Secretary to issue necessary directions to the officials concerned for issuing exemption to RESCO from obtaining licence. 

“The Kuppam Rural Electric Co-operative Society Limited was established in 1981 with an aim to achieve 100 per cent rural electrification of backward and remote areas. The RESCO has been successful in achieving its aim. There are about 12,2000 shareholders in the co-operative society, which has 12,4000 services including domestic, commercial, industrial and agriculture connections. Majority of shareholders are small and marginal farmers,” he said. 

