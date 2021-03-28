YSRC MLA Venkatasubbaiah passes away

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ruling YSRC MLA representing Badvel Assembly constituency in Kadapa district, Dr G

Venkatasubbaiah (61), died of illness on Sunday.

Born in 1960, Venkatasubbaiah was a well known orthopedic doctor in Kadapa town and joined the YSRC in 2014. He was made the party's Badvel constituency coordinator in 2016 and was given the party ticket to contest the 2019 elections. He won with a majority of over 44,000 votes over TDP's Dr Obulapuram

Rajasekhar.

Venkatasubbaiah was diagnosed with cancer and was getting treatment for the past one year. Recently, he underwent treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad and came back to Kadapa. As his health condition turned serious, he was shifted to a private hospital at Kadapa on Sunday morning where he breathed his last.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu condoled the death of Venkatasubbaiah. Jagan Mohan Reddy will reach Kadapa today evening to console the family members of the MLA and pay his last respects.