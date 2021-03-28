STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC MLA Venkatasubbaiah passes away

Dr G Venkatasubbiah who had won the 2019 election from Badvel constituency was battling cancer for the past one year. He breathed his last on Sunday.

Published: 28th March 2021 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

YSRC MLA Venkatasubbiah passed away on March 28, 2021. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ruling YSRC MLA representing Badvel Assembly constituency in Kadapa district, Dr G
Venkatasubbaiah (61), died of illness on Sunday.

Born in 1960, Venkatasubbaiah was a well known orthopedic doctor in Kadapa town and joined the YSRC in 2014. He was made the party's Badvel constituency coordinator in 2016 and was given the party ticket to contest the 2019 elections. He won with a majority of over 44,000 votes over TDP's Dr Obulapuram
Rajasekhar.

Venkatasubbaiah was diagnosed with cancer and was getting treatment for the past one year. Recently, he underwent treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad and came back to Kadapa. As his health condition turned serious, he was shifted to a private hospital at Kadapa on Sunday morning where he breathed his last.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu condoled the death of Venkatasubbaiah. Jagan Mohan Reddy will reach Kadapa today evening to console the family members of the MLA and pay his last respects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr G Venkatasubbaiah YSRC MLA death
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp