Chittoor police seize 86 liquor bottles, 1 held

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Chittoor police on Sunday seized 86 liquor bottles that were illegally smuggled into the State from neighbouring Karnataka.

The police have also seized one Indica car and one Yamaha motorcycle from the possession of the accused identified as S Salauddin, a resident of the NallaGutta area.

According to the police, teams led by SI Subramanyam, Bhagyalakshmi and other police officers made surprise raids in Piler town and seized 64 Old Admiral, 22 Mc Dol liquor bottles. A case was registered by the police against the two individuals and one accused has been arrested.