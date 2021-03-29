Ordinance allocates Rs 70,000 cr budget for key sectors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has prioritised budgetary allocations to the welfare and housing sectors in the Andhra Pradesh Appropriation (Vote-on-Account) Ordinance, 2021, which was promulgated by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Sunday. The promulgation of the ordinance allows the government to spend Rs 70,983 crore in the initial three months of the financial year 2021-22 by withdrawing money from the Consolidated Fund of the State.

With the government set to start the construction of YSR Jagananna Colonies under the housing for poor scheme on April 15, the housing sector was allocated Rs 1,239 crore for the first three months. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, after allotting house site pattas to more than 30 lakh beneficiaries in the State, had announced to take up construction of 15.6 lakh houses for the poor in the first year.

The other priority sector, welfare, too got more than Rs 10,000 crore allocation. Of the total Rs 10,000 crore, Rs 6,346 crore was allocated to the BC welfare, while the other four welfare departments got the remaining funds. For the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and Vasathi Deevena schemes in the first quarter of the next financial year, the Education Department was allocated Rs 7,300 crore. The Agriculture Department too got adequate allocation for ryot welfare schemes.

The other sectors, including Fiscal Administration, Planning, Surveys and Statistics, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Health, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Energy, Roads and Buildings departments got adequate allocations.

For the second consecutive year, the YSRC government brought the State budget in the form of an ordinance. In 2020-21 fiscal too, the government came up with an ordinance for the first three months as it could not conduct the Budget Session of the Assembly owing to the outbreak of Covid-19 and it passed the full budget in June.

The government could not conduct the Assembly session owing to the Model Code of Conduct for the municipal elections till mid- March. With a view that the SEC might complete the remaining process of MPTC and ZPTC elections, the government did not hold the Assembly session and opted for the Vote-on-Account budget through an ordinance. Accordingly, the Cabinet gave its nod for the Vote-on-Account budget through ordinance and it was sent to the Governor, who approved it on Sunday.

MAJOR ALLOCATIONS

Rs 14,070 cr - Fiscal Administration, Planning, Surveys and Statistics

Rs 5,250 cr - Panchayat Raj Department

Rs 2,500 cr - Rural Development

Rs 3,600 cr - Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department

Rs 3,500 cr - Medical and Health Department

Rs 2,700 cr - Energy Department

Rs 2,600 cr - Irrigation