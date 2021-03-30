Guntur police fine its own traffic CI for not wearing mask

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Going by the saying ‘Rules are for everyone’, the Guntur Urban police had fined its own personnel for not wearing a mask. With the spike in Covid-19 cases, the police have taken up a campaign across the State to create awareness among the people about wearing masks, and imposing fines on the violators.

As part of it, Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy has been participating in a special drive for the past two days and is personally educating the public about Covid-19 regulations at various parts of the city. On Sunday as he was taking up the special drive at Lodge Centre, he noticed Thullur Traffic CI Mallikarjuna Rao passing by without wearing a mask. Observing this, the SP called him immediately and asked why he was not wearing a mask. The CI replied that he forgot wearing the mask as he was in a hurry to attend his duty.

Not satisfied with his answer, Ammi Reddy instructed the officials to impose a fine on the CI for not wearing a mask. The SP himself bought the mask and handed it over to the CI. He also advised the police personnel to be responsible and follow Covid-19 regulations without fail.