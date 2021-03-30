IIIT student dies of suicide in Nuzvid campus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 21-year-old engineering student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (IIIT Srikakulam) allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room in the IIIT Nuzvid campus on Monday. According to Nuzvid police, M Madhuri who hailed from Kakinada, hanged herself in the hostel room in the afternoon. Some girls in the hostel found Madhuri hanging from the ceiling and informed the matter to the RGUKT authorities, who in turn called the police.

The girl was pursuing third-year Civil Engineering course in IIIT Srikakulam, and staying in Nuzvid IIIT campus due to lack of proper laboratory facilities there.“The girl was last seen in the hostel mess around 11 am and her roommates observed her depressed. When they invited her to come for lunch, she refused and stayed back in the hostel room. Later, she took the extreme step,” the police said.

The reason for her extreme step is not known. A case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the Criminal Procedure Code has been registered. The police are probing the case from all angles to ascertain the exact reason for her suicide. Having learnt about the incident, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh ordered an inquiry into the suicide.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based

NGO: 040-66202000