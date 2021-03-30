STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VSP employees plan Chalo Collectorate tomorrow

The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee has decided to conduct ‘Chalo Collectorate’ on March 31.

Published: 30th March 2021 10:39 AM

VSP

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is better known as VSP. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee has decided to conduct ‘Chalo Collectorate’ on March 31. Committee chairman Adinarayana told TNIE on Monday that the protest programme would start from Saraswati Park.  The committee will submit a representation to the collector demanding that the union government withdraw its plans to privatise the steel plant, allocate captive mines to the steel plant, and provide jobs to 8,000 R-card holders. 

He said the steel plant oustees and their family members will also participate  in the protest rally.  The committee is also planning to hold another meeting on the Beach Road on April 4. He said renowned balladeer Gaddar would participate in the rally in support of the agitation against the Centre’s decision to privatise the steel plant.

Adinarayana said they are planning to hold a meeting with Delhi farmers’ leader  Tikait in the third week of April. He said insurance, bank unions and other PSUs will join the agitation at the national level. Once the Assembly elections in five States are over, the agitation will gain momentum, he observed. 

Meanwhile, the district and state level committees are planning to hold different forms of agitation. The relay hunger strike launched by the panel entered its 46th day. State Teachers’ Union leaders participated in the hunger strike on Monday. STU leaders who participated in the fast include E Pydiraju, D Samuel, R Sanyasi  Rao, PSN Murthy, K Ramanaji and R Jagadeesh. They said the Centre was doing gross injustice to the Telugu states. Adinarayana said a team of workers’ unions from Ordnance factory will participate in the relay fast on Tuesday.

Abhinava Gandhi Tirupatayya from Hindupur participated in the protest camp  organised by the Steel Plant Nirvasitula Sangham. He said he was very much moved by the agitation by steel plant employees and oustees. “Hence I came all the way from Hindupur to extend support to the agitation,” Tirupatayya said.Trade unions and praja sanghala JAC are holding a meeting on Tuesday to chalk out their future plans.

Comments

