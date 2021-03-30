STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

We want Pawan Kalyan to be Andhra CM: BJP

Veerraju made these remarks at a coordination meeting held between BJP and JSP leaders in Tirupati late Saturday.

Published: 30th March 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of Tirupati byelection, Bharatiya Janata Party Andhra Pradesh State president Somu Veerraju said the party plans to make its alliance partner Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Veerraju’s remark comes in the wake of reports that the JSP rank and file is not extending its full support to the BJP in the run-up to the bypoll.

“Narendra Modi has great respect for Pawan Kalyan. During 2014 elections, Modi, who was tipped to be the next Prime Minister then, addressed seven public meetings in the State along with Pawan Kalyan,” Veerraju said, adding that Modi told them that Pawan should be given great respect and taken care of like a flower. 

Veerraju made these remarks at a coordination meeting held between BJP and JSP leaders in Tirupati late Saturday. In fact, the JSP which wanted to contest the byelection to the SC reserved Tirupati Lok Sabha seat following the death of sitting YSRC MP Balli Durgaprasad Rao. The BJP, which wanted to prove itself as an alternative to both YSRC and TDP in the State, too pitched for contesting the seat. 

Finally, after a series of deliberations, it was decided that BJP would contest the bypoll. This is said to have created dissent in the JSP rank and file, which could make its presence felt in the recent elections to the urban local bodies in the State, whereas the BJP could not put up a decent fight.

BJP candidate K Ratna Prabha, soon after her candidature was announced, met Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad and sought his support for her victory in the byelection. Veerraju’s remarks, however, triggered a war of words with YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy tweeting, “The BJP is acting like Pawan Kalyan will become Chief Minister, even if they do not get deposits in the byelection. Don’t try to put ‘cabbage flower’ in the ears of people (don’t try to fool people).” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Tirupati bypoll Somu Veerraju BJP
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp