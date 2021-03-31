Andhra Pradesh crosses nine lakh mark in total Covid cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the ‘second wave’ continued to sweep the state, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday crossed the nine lakh mark in total Covid-19 cases as 993 more were added in a day. Three more deaths were reported in the period even as the active cases went past the 6,500 mark.The cumulative coronavirus positives in the state touched 9,00,805 after 1.50 crore tests at an overall rate of 5.98 per cent.

Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Viskhapatnam continued to be the hotspots as each district saw a spike of over 150 new cases. The four districts accounted for more than 6,000 infections in the past one week.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Guntur reported the highest new infections of 198 followed by 179 in Chittoor. All the remaining nine districts recorded less than 50 new cases each with the lowest of 12 in West Godavari. The situation in Kadapa, West Godavari, Vizianagaram and East Godavari seemed to be under control with the new infections in each of these districts remaining below 30.

The spike of 993 cases emerged from over 30,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am. It took 158 days for the state to reach nine lakh total cases after it touched the eight-lakh mark on October 23 last year.The bulletin said 480 Covid-19 patients recovered in the 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries to 8,86,978. The active cases have reached 6,614, out of which 1,270 are in Chittoor.