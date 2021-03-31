STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Submit petitions, reports online or by post: Lokayukta to officials

Published: 31st March 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Lokayukta of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday asked petitioners and government employees not to visit its office in Hyderabad in view of the rapid spread of Covid-19 cases in the past few days. In a statement, Registrar of Institution of Lokayukta said the petitioners shall send their complaints or requests through registered or ordinary post or email to the Lokayukta.

Similarly, public servants, who have to submit reports or any communication shall send the same through registered post or email only. No public servant shall come to the Lokayukta office until and unless he or she was asked to appear before the institution. The registrar said these orders will be in effect till further orders and appealed to the petitioners and public servants to cooperate in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

