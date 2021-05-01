Cancel licences of hospitals: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy urged the authorities concerned to cancel the licences of private hospitals in Kadapa which did not admit new COVID-19 patients alleging official harassment. He also said that a probe should be initiated into the Aarogyasri funds availed by such hospitals in the past.

“Shouldn’t authorities take action when private hospitals are overcharging and fleecing the public in the name of Covid treatment? When they are told to do their work honestly, how can they allege harassment and close admissions? The authorities should terminate licences of such hospitals. In fact, they should recommend cancellation of the degree of those doctors. The state government should also bring in a legislation to cancel the registration of doctors in such hospital managements for 10 years,” Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said on Friday.