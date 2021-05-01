STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight wards dedicated to Covid-19 patients in SVIMS

The hospital administration approved to admit only 450 patients. But the number increased after amenities and equipment were improved as per the needs of patients. 

Published: 01st May 2021

A Covid patient getting oxygen supply at the entrance of SVIMS in Tirupati on Friday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Majority of the Covid-19 patients at the  State Covid-19 Hospital SVIMS-SPMC, referred here by private hospitals, are admitted in a severe stage when their oxygen levels are below 60 millimetres of mercury (mm Hg), according to SVIMS director Dr B Vengamma.

Currently, not less than 100 Covid-19 patients are getting admitted to the hospital daily. Patients from Rayalaseema region, especially from Chittoor, Kadapa and Anantapur districts, are getting treated at SVIMS following a surge of corona positive cases. There are 632 beds, and 371 patients have been treated in the ICU of the hospital.

The hospital administration approved to admit only 450 patients. But the number increased after amenities and equipment were improved as per the needs of patients. “We are arranging additional 300 beds on the fourth and fifth floors in the new block of the hospital. Around eight wards are exclusively dedicated for Covid-19 patients. We are trying our best to decrease the mortality rate. Around 60 to 70 persons have been getting discharged from the hospital a day, which is a good sign,” Dr B Vengamma said. 

Those patients having mild symptoms are being advised home isolation instead of getting admitted to the hospital. “We need beds for the Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms,” she said. When an infected patient visits the hospital for admission, he or she is first screened and if the patient faces breathing issues, he or she is provided oxygen at the entrance of the hospital. Observing the patient’s condition or seriousness, the hospital takes a call on admitting the patient. 

A patient, who visited the hospital from Badvel in Kadapa district, said he was provided oxygen at the entrance before getting admission. “I tested positive for the virus in my hometown. After home quarantine, when my condition did not improve, local doctors referred me to SVIMS. After visiting the hospital, nursing staff observed my records and within minutes I got  admitted,” the patient said.

The SVIMS has two oxygen cylinders each of 10,000 KL capacity. The administration said infected patients need about 18 to 20 KL per minute. Sri City on Thursday has donated a 10,000 KL capacity medical oxygen tank to SVIMS to augment the liquid oxygen storage capacity at Sri Padmavati Hospital. As the existing oxygen storage tanks at SVIMS are inadequate to meet the increasing demand, the Chittoor district administration along with MLAs appealed to VRV Asia  Pacific Private Limited to spare a liquid oxygen storage tank of 10,000 litre capacity.

100 admissions, 60-70 recoveries a day
Currently, not less than 100 Covid-19 patients are getting admitted to the hospital daily. Patients from Rayalaseema region are getting treated at SVIMS. Around 60 to 70 persons have been getting discharged from the hospital a day, doctors said. 

