Covid hits donation of  blood, IRCS banks face shortage of elixir of life 

VIJAYAWADA: Blood stocks in blood banks across the State are depleting fast as donors are not coming forward to donate blood during the Covid-19 crisis. There are only 1,500 units of blood with 18 blood banks of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) in the State, while the stock is even less in private blood banks and those attached to the district hospitals.

Blood is needed on a regular basis for some people. They include children with thalassemia who require regular blood transfusion. Pregnant women undergoing c-Section and accident victims also need blood. There are 618 children with thalassemia registered with the IRCS. The number may be more if those who are not registered with it, are also taken into consideration.

The people who need blood on a regular basis, had suffered much during the first wave of Covid, when blood donation did not happen as people feared to donate blood. Further, lockdown had restricted the movement and for the next several months colleges and professional institutions were closed. During the second wave of Covid, though there is no lockdown, blood donation, which is the main source for blood banks to collect blood, is not happening.

“The main reason for the dwindling number of donors is Covid and vaccination. The number of infectees is increasing these days and they cannot donate blood. Those who gave their samples for testing, cannot donate blood till they have tested negative. Those who get vaccinated, should not donate their blood as per the guidelines of National Blood Transfusion Council for 28 days.

For Covid, we are receiving two jabs, hence the number of days is 56,” explained BVS Kumar, State coordinator of Indian Red Cross Society. Most of the blood banks in the State are now supplying blood on a replacement basis. That is if one wants one unit of a particular group of blood, the same amount of blood should be given to the blood bank.

No addition to stocks for couple of months: Blood bank staffer

Though blood banks in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, East Godavari, Nellore, Kurnool and Prakasam maintain that they have adequate blood stocks for their current requirements, they admit that there have been no fresh additions for the past couple of months. If the situation continues for some more time, it may become problematic, said a blood bank staffer in Nellore. Last year, due to Covid induced lockdown and closure of educational institutions and no new release of films or birthday celebrations of celebrities, no blood donation camps were organised.

Normally, whenever a new movie of a popular star gets released, fans associations celebrate it by donating blood. They do so even on birthdays of their favourite actors. It did not happen last year. There has been no change in the situation this year so far. In February, when the daily Covid count was very low, some blood donation camps were organised. Though more such camps were slated for the summer, the second Covid wave saw those plans shelved. Kumar said those in the 18-45 age group contribute most to the blood donation. As they are waiting to get Covid jabs, it will become a tough task to improve the blood stocks.

However, with the vaccination for the group of people postponed by a few months, an appeal is being made to them to donate their blood before going for vaccination. Another solace for the blood banks is that now all the frontline and health care workers got second dose also, shortly they may be able to donate their blood, he added.