COVID-19: Andhra to go under partial lockdown from May 5, shops to be shut after noon

The government had already imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in the entire state

Published: 03rd May 2021 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

People stand in a queue for COVID vaccine at Siddhartha medical college in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to impose a partial lockdown starting Wednesday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who held a review on the COVID-19 situation in the state, took the decision to impose further restrictions on the movement of people. Starting Wednesday, a partial lockdown would come into force and shops and business establishments would be allowed to function only from 6 am to noon.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 would be in force during the relaxation period and congregations of not more than five members would be allowed. After noon, people would be allowed to come out only for emergency services, which are exempted from curfew.

The government took the decision in view of the sharp spike in new infections in the second wave and more particularly in the past couple of days. The state reported 23,929 new infections and 84 on Sunday (May 2), the highest till now, and 19,412 new infections and 61 deaths on May 1.

The government had already imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in the entire state. Several district administrations have been imposing the curfew from 7 pm itself and local traders are voluntarily shutting businesses from the afternoon itself as part of steps to bring down the movement of people in public places.

Comments(1)

  • CommonMan
    It's peak summer and people loitering outside are less anyways. It would have made sense to extend this from night 10 PM to noon 12 PM , So that even if the police do not deter the Covidiots, the heat will. Another foolish decision by Jagan
    1 day ago reply
