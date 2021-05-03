STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Focus on welfare agenda helps YSRC trump TD

The party leaders and cadre widely publicised the letter written by Jagan to the beneficiaries of welfare schemes seeking their votes to the party candidate.

Published: 03rd May 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Counting going on at SV Arts College in Tirupati on Sunday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The articulated campaign and efforts of the senior leaders led to the ruling YSRC retaining  the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat in the bypoll. By focussing more on the welfare schemes initiated by the 23-month YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government and less on countering the Opposition criticism, the YSRC snatched  a comfortable victory in the election. 

Senior leaders minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy, under the guidance of Jagan Mohan Reddy, spearheaded the entire campaign and management of resources to make it an easy task for a newcomer, Dr M Gurumurthy, romp home comfortably.

While the two senior leaders focussed on the strategy part, a battery of MPs, ministers and MLAs from the two districts have campaigned reaching every doorstep in the seven Assembly segments. Jagan, in fact, had asked the party leaders and cadre to reach out to each family in the segment at least three times during the campaign. The party focussed on taking to the people the various welfare initiatives of the government during its campaign. 

The party leaders and cadre widely publicised the letter written by Jagan to the beneficiaries of welfare schemes seeking their votes to the party candidate. The letter contained a list of the welfare schemes launched by the YSRC government in the past 22 months benefiting all sections of people in the state. 

Speaking on Gurumurthy’s victory, Subba Reddy said that people’s mandate was clearly  for the development achieved by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the past 23 months. “The mandate clearly shows that the people are with us,’’ he said, adding that the people of Tirupati have rejected the false propaganda of the Opposition TDP against the YSRC government.

“Fearing loss in the election, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has resorted to all sorts of propaganda, but voters have  given him a befitting reply,’’ Subba Reddy observed.Meanwhile, Dr M Gurumurthy said it was a vote for Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance and owed his victory to the Chief Minister.

Victory is because of people’s blessings: Jagan 
“People have blessed the 23 month government and this is a victory of all the people. I congratulate Gurumuthy on the occasion. People have blessed us by giving 2.28 lakh majority in the 2019 elections. The respect and gratitude shown by the people by giving 2.71 lakh majority is nothing but a blessing to me and our government. This further enhances my responsibility and the victory is because of your blessings and the grace of God, Jagan tweeted in Telugu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Tirupati Lok Sabha seat bypoll TTD Trust Board Chairman
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp