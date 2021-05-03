Focus on welfare agenda helps YSRC trump TD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The articulated campaign and efforts of the senior leaders led to the ruling YSRC retaining the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat in the bypoll. By focussing more on the welfare schemes initiated by the 23-month YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government and less on countering the Opposition criticism, the YSRC snatched a comfortable victory in the election.

Senior leaders minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy, under the guidance of Jagan Mohan Reddy, spearheaded the entire campaign and management of resources to make it an easy task for a newcomer, Dr M Gurumurthy, romp home comfortably.

While the two senior leaders focussed on the strategy part, a battery of MPs, ministers and MLAs from the two districts have campaigned reaching every doorstep in the seven Assembly segments. Jagan, in fact, had asked the party leaders and cadre to reach out to each family in the segment at least three times during the campaign. The party focussed on taking to the people the various welfare initiatives of the government during its campaign.

The party leaders and cadre widely publicised the letter written by Jagan to the beneficiaries of welfare schemes seeking their votes to the party candidate. The letter contained a list of the welfare schemes launched by the YSRC government in the past 22 months benefiting all sections of people in the state.

Speaking on Gurumurthy’s victory, Subba Reddy said that people’s mandate was clearly for the development achieved by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the past 23 months. “The mandate clearly shows that the people are with us,’’ he said, adding that the people of Tirupati have rejected the false propaganda of the Opposition TDP against the YSRC government.

“Fearing loss in the election, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has resorted to all sorts of propaganda, but voters have given him a befitting reply,’’ Subba Reddy observed.Meanwhile, Dr M Gurumurthy said it was a vote for Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance and owed his victory to the Chief Minister.

Victory is because of people’s blessings: Jagan

“People have blessed the 23 month government and this is a victory of all the people. I congratulate Gurumuthy on the occasion. People have blessed us by giving 2.28 lakh majority in the 2019 elections. The respect and gratitude shown by the people by giving 2.71 lakh majority is nothing but a blessing to me and our government. This further enhances my responsibility and the victory is because of your blessings and the grace of God, Jagan tweeted in Telugu.