STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No need to panic over N440K variant of COVID-19, says expert

The N440K variant is the reason for the sharp spike in new infections in Andhra Pradesh in last few weeks.

Published: 03rd May 2021 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There is no need for people to panic over the reports that the N440K variant of Covid-19 is more virulent than other known variants of coronavirus, experts noted. 

South India's N440K variant is the reason for the sharp spike in new infections in Andhra Pradesh in last few weeks.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) Advisor Rakesh Mishra said the N440K strain, which was found in 20-30 per cent of samples in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana will fade away in the coming weeks.

However, people are advised to strictly adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour like wearing mask, maintaining physical distance, personal hygiene and proper sanitation, as the new variant of Covid-19 -- B.1.617 known as the ‘Double Mutant’ or ‘Indian Variant,’ is steadily becoming a dominant ‘variant’ of Coronavirus, he said.

Detected in several cases in Maharashtra initially, the Double Mutant Coronavirus is now increasingly found in samples in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana and other States.

The B.1.617 variant contains mutations from two separate virus variants, namely E484Q and L452R.

Experts are focusing their study on the Double Mutant and looking at the patterns to find out if it was the reason for the surge in Covid cases during the second wave.

And, any link between Kurnool city and N440K variant of Covid-19, which went viral on the social media, was ruled out.

“In fact, the samples in which the N440K variant was traced were given in last June and July itself and it is not the new variant that has caused the surge in Covid cases.

Scientists are doing their best to study the new variants and come up with solutions.

On our side, we should not become panic-stricken by reports circulating on social media, instead adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour and help in curtailing the spread of the virus,” Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said.

According to CCMB Advisor Rakesh Mishra, N440K was found to be more dominant than previous variants during cell culture and was more prevalent in Southern States.

However, it is old news and in the coming few weeks it will fade away, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N440K COVID 19 COVID variant Coronavirus Fighting Covid
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp