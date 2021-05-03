Set AC at 26 degree Celsius to stay healthy, reduce power consumption: APSECM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of creating awareness on energy conservation, and also as a health advisory in view of the increase in Covid-19 cases, the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) has suggested an ideal temperature of 26 degrees for air conditioners (AC).

According to a statement on Sunday, Bureau of Energy Efficiency of Union Ministry of Power sent a communication to APSECM stressing the need to set AC at 26 degrees Celsius or more especially by all the domestic consumers.

“In view of this, the APSECM advises the general public to set their AC temperature at 26 degrees, which consumes less electricity. It also benefits the consumers with no ill effect on health during the existing COVID pandemic and ultimately contributes to the reduction of green house gases,” the statement said. APSECM estimated the present annual demand of ACs to be 2,800 million units (MU) in the state.

The ideal range of temperature to be maintained considering COVID-19 outbreak is said to be 24 degree Celsius to 30 degree Celsius, depending on the level of humidity. Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli, in a meeting on star rated appliances and its impact on domestic electricity bills as per APSECM’s statement, said that one degree reduction the AC temperature would result in six per cent reduction in electricity consumption.

He advised officials to create wide range awareness among consumers to purchase star rated Air conditioners and run AC at 26 degrees Celsius or more as per the communication of Ministry of Power, GoI. “Most of the people have a habit of running their ACs at 20-22 degrees and when they feel cold, they cover with blankets. This leads to double loss (both on energy and health fronts).

As you know that the temperature of our body is 35 degrees Celsius, it can tolerate temperature ranging from 23 degrees to 39 degrees Celsius easily. It is called human body temperature tolerance. When the room temperature is lower or higher, the body reacts, by sneezing, shivering, etc.”

‘Higher the temperature, lower the consumption’

One degree reduction the AC temperature would result in six per cent reduction in electricity consumption, said energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli. He advised officials to create awareness among consumers to purchase star rated air conditioners.