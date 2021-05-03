STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Set AC at 26 degree Celsius to stay healthy, reduce power consumption: APSECM

The ideal range of temperature to be maintained considering COVID-19 outbreak is said to be 24 degree Celsius to 30 degree Celsius, depending on the level of humidity. 

Published: 03rd May 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

AC, Air conditioner

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of creating awareness on energy conservation, and also as a health advisory in view of the increase in Covid-19 cases, the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) has suggested an ideal temperature of 26 degrees for air conditioners (AC). 

According to a statement on Sunday, Bureau of Energy Efficiency of Union Ministry of Power sent a communication to APSECM stressing the need to set AC at 26 degrees Celsius or more especially by all the domestic consumers. 

“In view of this, the APSECM advises the general public to set their AC temperature at 26 degrees, which consumes less electricity. It also benefits the consumers with no ill effect on health during the existing COVID pandemic and ultimately contributes to the reduction of green house gases,” the statement said. APSECM estimated the present annual demand of ACs to be 2,800 million units (MU) in the state.

The ideal range of temperature to be maintained considering COVID-19 outbreak is said to be 24 degree Celsius to 30 degree Celsius, depending on the level of humidity. Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli, in a meeting on star rated appliances and its impact on domestic electricity bills as per APSECM’s statement, said that one degree reduction the AC temperature would result in six per cent reduction in electricity consumption. 

He advised officials to create wide range awareness among consumers to purchase star rated Air conditioners and run AC at 26 degrees Celsius or more as per the communication of Ministry of Power, GoI. “Most of the people have a habit of running their ACs at 20-22 degrees and when they feel cold, they cover with blankets. This leads to double loss (both on energy and health fronts). 

As you know that the temperature of our body is 35 degrees Celsius, it can tolerate temperature ranging from 23 degrees to 39 degrees Celsius easily. It is called human body temperature tolerance.  When the room temperature is lower or higher, the body reacts, by sneezing, shivering, etc.”

‘Higher the temperature, lower the consumption’ 
One degree reduction the AC temperature would result in six per cent reduction in electricity consumption, said energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli. He advised officials to create awareness among consumers to purchase star rated air conditioners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
26 degrees APSECM domestic consumers
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp