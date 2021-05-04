COVID-19: Guntur Government General Hospital in Andhra Pradesh with 1,500 beds offers quality care

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: By saving thousands of lives of COVID-19 patients, Guntur GGH is playing a significant role in the fight against the virus in the district. Though about 60 COVID-19 hospitals have been set up in the district, the rush does not seem to reduce in Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH).

The hospital currently has 1,276 beds. To accommodate COVID-19 treatment, the hospital stopped OP services increased the bed capacity up to 1,500 beds in the last few weeks. At present, 1,080 COVID-19 positive patients and 500 non-COVID patients are receiving treatment in the hospital.

So far in the second wave of the dreaded virus, 4,255 COVID-19 patients fully recovered and were discharged from the hospital.

A 20 kilolitre oxygen plant and 54 pipelines for supply of oxygen have been lately constructed. As a result, 1,167 beds in all wards have oxygen facilities. Last year, the Guntur GGH had only 300 oxygen beds, the management officials told The New Indian Express that they have to set up an oxygen plant in the hospital at all costs.

In a recent survey conducted by the Rotary Club, most patients expressed satisfaction with the facilities and services being provided in the hospital.

The husband of a COVID-19 patient said, "My wife tested positive a week ago and we admitted her to a private hospital. But after four days and collecting a hefty amount of Rs 2 lakh from us, they said that her condition is very critical and asked us to admit her in the GGH. We immediately shifted her to the GGH, and now her condition is stable. She might be discharged in the next two days."

GGH superintendent Dr N Prabhavati said that such incidents occur frequently. The private hospitals refer the patients to the GGH once the oxygen levels of the patients drop below 50 to 60. This is making our job even more difficult. But our team is working with dedication and we are able to save many lives.”