STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Guntur Government General Hospital in Andhra Pradesh with 1,500 beds offers quality care

To accommodate COVID-19 treatment, the hospital stopped OP services increased the bed capacity up to 1,500 beds in the last few weeks.

Published: 04th May 2021 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

A view of Guntur government general hospital.

A view of Guntur government general hospital (file photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  By saving thousands of lives of COVID-19 patients, Guntur GGH is playing a significant role in the fight against the virus in the district. Though about 60 COVID-19 hospitals have been set up in the district, the rush does not seem to reduce in Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH). 

The hospital currently has 1,276 beds. To accommodate COVID-19 treatment, the hospital stopped OP services increased the bed capacity up to 1,500 beds in the last few weeks. At present, 1,080 COVID-19 positive patients and 500 non-COVID patients are receiving treatment in the hospital.

So far in the second wave of the dreaded virus, 4,255 COVID-19 patients fully recovered and were discharged from the hospital. 

A 20 kilolitre oxygen plant and 54 pipelines for supply of oxygen have been lately constructed. As a result, 1,167 beds in all wards have oxygen facilities. Last year, the Guntur GGH had only 300 oxygen beds, the management officials told The New Indian Express that they have to set up an oxygen plant in the hospital at all costs.

In a recent survey conducted by the Rotary Club, most patients expressed satisfaction with the facilities and services being provided in the hospital. 

The husband of a COVID-19 patient said, "My wife tested positive a week ago and we admitted her to a private hospital. But after four days and collecting a hefty amount of Rs 2 lakh from us, they said that her condition is very critical and asked us to admit her in the GGH. We immediately shifted her to the GGH, and now her condition is stable. She might be discharged in the next two days."

GGH superintendent Dr N Prabhavati said that such incidents occur frequently. The private hospitals refer the patients to the GGH once the oxygen levels of the patients drop below 50 to 60. This is making our job even more difficult. But our team is working with dedication and we are able to save many lives.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntur Government General Hospital COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp