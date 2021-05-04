Former Andhra Pradesh MP Sabbam Hari dies at 68 after testing COVID positive, funeral on Tuesday

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former MP and TDP leader Sabbam Hari died at a private hospital here on Monday.

The 69-year-old former Vizag mayor tested positive for COVID on April 15 and after a few days of home isolation, he was shifted to a private hospital. However, he breathed his last on Monday afternoon. He is survived by a son and two daughters. His wife died two years ago.

According to his son Sabbam Venkat, his father tested negative for COVID and showed signs of recovery. However, he died due to respiratory problems. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu used to enquire about his health condition, he said. The final rites will be performed on Tuesday.

Sabbam Hari was born on June 1, 1952, at Chittivalasa near Tagarapuvalasa in Visakhapatnam. He had his schooling in his native village and completed Intermediate and degree at AVN College in the city. Hari started his political career in the Congress and was elected as Mayor in 1995. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 from Ankapalle.

He had been a staunch supporter of Samaikyandhra and fought against bifurcation of the state in the Lok Sabha. Later, he joined the Samaikyandhra Party floated by former chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy. After the 2014 elections, he joined the TDP. He unsuccessfully contested against M Srinivasa Rao in the 2019 elections from Bheemili Assembly constituency.

As a mayor, Hari left his mark as he had initiated several works including the construction of Ramamurthy Pantulupeta flyover, Swarna Bharati indoor stadium, conversion of dumping yard as park at Sivajipalem and beautification of the beach road with installation of statues of prominent leaders. He was a staunch critic of the plan to shift capital from Amaravati and used to point out “lapses” of the YSRC government during TV debates.

Leaders of various parties expressed shock over the sudden demise of Hari. Chandrababu Naidu conveyed his sympathies to family members of Hari. Vice president Venkaiah Naidu, in a condolence message, said he knew Hari even before he began his political career as a Youth Congress leader. He said as Mayor and MP, he worked for the development of Vizag city and district.

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a message, expressed grief over the death of Hari. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy mourned the death of Hari.

TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said the death of Hari was very painful. "In the death of Hari, the TDP lost a voice to raise people’s problems," he said and added that his services as mayor and MP will be remembered for long.

Shocking news, says Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said he was shocked to learn about the sudden demise of Hari. Dattatreya said when he was union labour minister, several problems were brought to his notice by Hari and got them addressed.