STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Spl ward for infected pregnant women at RIMS 

In connection with the increasing Covid-19 positive cases across Prakasam, officials are making special arrangements for Covid-19 positive pregnant women.

Published: 04th May 2021 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  In connection with the increasing Covid-19 positive cases across Prakasam, officials are making special arrangements for Covid-19 positive pregnant women.For the Covid-19 positive pregnant women here at the Ongole GGH, 10 beds have been assigned. Though the Gynecology department was shifted to the District Mother and Children Hospital a few days ago, the treatment to the pregnant woman with Covid-19 is continuing in the GGH.  

A special ward has also been set up with 10 beds, where gynecologists and nurses take care of the Covid-19 positive pregnant women. “Last year, we performed 120 deliveries and till now, we have performed 62 deliveries. Most of them were natural deliveries, while a few were caesarean cases. The mothers and babies are doing well. Another thing is we don’t use this dedicated operation theatre for other surgeries. It is exclusively for performing  ceasarean deliveries,” Dr Sridevi, HOD, Gynecology said on Sunday.  

Meanwhile, medical officers at rural PHCs, CHCs, Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and Area Hospitals are referring all Covid-19 positive pregnant women to Ongole GGH. Hence the Ongole GGH is admiting one or two Covid positive pregnant women from across the district.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp