Spl ward for infected pregnant women at RIMS 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In connection with the increasing Covid-19 positive cases across Prakasam, officials are making special arrangements for Covid-19 positive pregnant women.For the Covid-19 positive pregnant women here at the Ongole GGH, 10 beds have been assigned. Though the Gynecology department was shifted to the District Mother and Children Hospital a few days ago, the treatment to the pregnant woman with Covid-19 is continuing in the GGH.

A special ward has also been set up with 10 beds, where gynecologists and nurses take care of the Covid-19 positive pregnant women. “Last year, we performed 120 deliveries and till now, we have performed 62 deliveries. Most of them were natural deliveries, while a few were caesarean cases. The mothers and babies are doing well. Another thing is we don’t use this dedicated operation theatre for other surgeries. It is exclusively for performing ceasarean deliveries,” Dr Sridevi, HOD, Gynecology said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, medical officers at rural PHCs, CHCs, Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and Area Hospitals are referring all Covid-19 positive pregnant women to Ongole GGH. Hence the Ongole GGH is admiting one or two Covid positive pregnant women from across the district.