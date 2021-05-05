STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visitors’ entry barred at Vijayawada airport,inter-state passengers to undergo tests

In view of surge in Covid-19 cases, the State government has imposed severe curbs at Gannavaram Airport from Tuesday.

Published: 05th May 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, mask

Passengers with masks at Vijayawada airport. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of surge in Covid-19 cases, the State government has imposed severe curbs at Gannavaram Airport from Tuesday.

Entry of all types of visitors into the airport has been barred with immediate effect. Further, Rapid Antigen Tests will be conducted on passengers coming from other States and if they test positive, they will be shifted to quarantine centres.

“We have decided not to allow visitors into the airport keeping in mind the spike in Covid cases. Such restrictions were in force during the first Covid wave. As a precautionary measure, the restrictions have been implemented at the airport again from today,” Krishna District Collector Imtiaz Ahmed told TNIE.

Only the passenger and the car driver will be allowed into airport premises. If others accompany them, they will be stopped at the main entrance to the airport.

“Though we are not having any direct international flights operated from Vijayawada, as per the government instructions all the passengers coming from different States, particularly from States where Covid-19 is rampant, confirmation tests are being conducted besides thermal screening on their arrival,” explained G Madhusudhan Rao, Director of Gannavaram Airport.

Some states large insisting on Covid negative report for those entering the States. Hence, the airlines operators are checking the certificates. Only after getting confirmed that they are in order, the airlines are issuing boarding passes, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada airport coronavirus COVID 19 ANdhra covid cases
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp